Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $25.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,727. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

