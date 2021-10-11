Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

