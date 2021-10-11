H.B. Fuller (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

