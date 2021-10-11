HaloDAO Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $29,351.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.62 or 1.00046862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.54 or 0.06053408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.