Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

