Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $589,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 42.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 73,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.99. The stock had a trading volume of 111,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The stock has a market cap of $319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 289.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.