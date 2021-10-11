Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 221 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.