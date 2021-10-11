Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.13

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 7525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBRIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

