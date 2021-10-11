Head to Head Contrast: Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alamos Gold pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alamos Gold has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.33 $1.79 billion $2.56 5.61 Alamos Gold $748.10 million 3.89 $144.20 million $0.40 18.53

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Alamos Gold 2.71% 7.23% 5.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00 Alamos Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.13%. Alamos Gold has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

