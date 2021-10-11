Head-To-Head Review: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) vs. The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Goldman Sachs Group and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 1 7 12 0 2.55 Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67

The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus target price of $398.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Futu has a consensus target price of $194.30, indicating a potential upside of 122.76%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than The Goldman Sachs Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 33.03% 23.55% 1.64% Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and Futu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.43 $9.46 billion $34.25 11.25 Futu $427.02 million 29.67 $170.96 million $1.31 66.58

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. The Goldman Sachs Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Futu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

