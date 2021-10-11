Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 65,000 Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 943,200 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1,513.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 9,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $483,236.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $51.36 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.90.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.