Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 975.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 62.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $128.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

