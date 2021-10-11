Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.40 Million in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.38% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,685 shares of company stock worth $8,629,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS opened at $26.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

