Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 43,100 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.01.

Shares of IFF opened at $138.04 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 55.44%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

