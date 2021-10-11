Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of CMC Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CMC Materials by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 4,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $120.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

