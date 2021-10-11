Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 66.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 132,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

