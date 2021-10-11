Hegic Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Hegic has a total market cap of $99.09 million and $9.49 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hegic has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00209282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00096371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 590,435,614 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

