HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

