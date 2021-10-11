Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Henderson Land Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $4.24 on Thursday. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

