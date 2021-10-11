Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HESAY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $140.51 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.