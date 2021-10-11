Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HESAY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $140.51 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.11.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

