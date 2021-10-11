Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,376. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

