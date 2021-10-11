Hexcel (HXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HXL opened at $61.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.80 and a beta of 1.52.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
