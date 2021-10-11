High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider High Liner Foods Incorporated Buys 1,600 Shares

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$21,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,200.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,974.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,100 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$80,825.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 2,400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$92,723.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$51,675.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,359.00.

On Monday, July 19th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,552.08.

On Friday, July 16th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69.

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.88.

TSE:HLF opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.36. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1-year low of C$8.45 and a 1-year high of C$14.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.4999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.