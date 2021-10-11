HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Receives $37.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC opened at $34.69 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

