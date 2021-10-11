Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Lifted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,895,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 658,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.83. 42,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,713. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

