Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $112.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $99.48 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.