Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 207.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

