Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 1,703 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.56. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.