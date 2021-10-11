Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $189,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

