Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

