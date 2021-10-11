Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

