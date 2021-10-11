Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 8,282 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 228,646 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

