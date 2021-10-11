HS Management Partners LLC Makes New $131.15 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,154,000. Constellation Brands makes up 3.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $219.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

