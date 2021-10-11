Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $209.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB opened at $180.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.40. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $142.21 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.