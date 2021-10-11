Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $486.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 186.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after buying an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after acquiring an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $412.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.30 and a 200 day moving average of $428.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.