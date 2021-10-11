Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $412.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

