Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 114,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,590,432 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $10.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUT shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

