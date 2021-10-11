Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several analysts recently commented on HRNNF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hydro One stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

