iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Acquired by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after buying an additional 150,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 226,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 216,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 161,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,935. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.