ICHI Reaches Market Cap of $14.34 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00006820 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,661,920 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

