Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ichor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ichor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $40.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.33 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,093,170. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

