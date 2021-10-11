IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,286 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $544,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after purchasing an additional 85,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $619.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,462. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.02 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $606.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

