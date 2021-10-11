IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 34.8% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 50.7% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,487,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $5.51 on Monday, reaching $231.90. The company had a trading volume of 203,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average is $232.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

