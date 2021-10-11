IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 292,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.10. 12,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

