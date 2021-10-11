IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 2,980 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 91,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,914,830. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.79. 37,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,704. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.61.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.