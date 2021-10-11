IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after buying an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after purchasing an additional 386,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.06. 31,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.65 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.44. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.42.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.