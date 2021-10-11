Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

IMVT traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 717,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.74. Immunovant has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

