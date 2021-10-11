IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) & Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Head to Head Comparison

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) and Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IMV and Avid Bioservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV -11,386.18% -99.76% -66.89% Avid Bioservices 12.63% 19.89% 6.25%

This table compares IMV and Avid Bioservices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $220,000.00 582.47 -$26.02 million ($0.43) -3.63 Avid Bioservices $95.87 million 14.61 $11.21 million $0.06 380.50

Avid Bioservices has higher revenue and earnings than IMV. IMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Bioservices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of IMV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avid Bioservices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IMV and Avid Bioservices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 3 2 0 2.40 Avid Bioservices 0 0 3 0 3.00

IMV currently has a consensus price target of $3.16, suggesting a potential upside of 102.40%. Avid Bioservices has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given IMV’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IMV is more favorable than Avid Bioservices.

Volatility and Risk

IMV has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avid Bioservices beats IMV on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMV

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities. Its drug candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a targeted T cell therapy that has completed multiple phases 1 and 1b trials generating results in late-stage ovarian cancer and relapsed/refractory DLBCL (Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma) where it has identified a predictive biomarker. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on May 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc. engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support. The company was founded on June 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

