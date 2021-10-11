Informa’s (IFJPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Informa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of IFJPY opened at $15.44 on Friday. Informa has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.