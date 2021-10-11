Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $262.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

